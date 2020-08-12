Live updates: Republican lawmakers to propose teachers among first to get vaccine

Here are the latest developments on the spread of COVID-19 and efforts to combat the virus in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Tuesday, Dec. 8

Republican lawmakers propose teachers among first to get COVID-19 vaccine

Minnesota will shorten quarantine period in line with CDC, still asks anyone who's able to quarantine the full 14 days

Walz says he may have an update on the COVID-19 'pause' by end of week

Minnesota health officials watching hospitalizations, deaths for impact from Thanksgiving gatherings

Walz says vaccine prioritization plans will come on Tuesday

4 a.m.

Governor Tim Walz confirmed that he and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) will announce more details on Minnesota's vaccine rollout plan on Tuesday.

Updates on the state's COVID-19 mitigation efforts surrounding the holidays are expected later this week.

Also Tuesday morning, several Republican Minnesota lawmakers will unveil their proposal to include teachers at the front of the line for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The announcement, hosted by Rep. Peggy Scott and Sen. Michelle Benson, will happen at 9:30 a.m. and include guests involved in the education system.

Monday, Dec. 7

2:30 p.m.

Gov. Tim Walz said at a news conference Monday that he hopes to give an update on the COVID-19 "pause" and any further holiday restrictions by the end of the week.

"We want to give as much lead time as we possibly can," Walz said.

Walz was asked about the restrictions after announcing that Minnesota will follow the CDC in shifting to a 10-day recommended quarantine after exposure to COVID-19, although anyone who is able will still be asked to commit to 14 days.

The governor said that he and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) are waiting to see how the Thanksgiving holiday and any increased gatherings from that time will impact hospitalizations and deaths in the next week or so. That impact, he said, will come into decisions about mitigation efforts.

"We're going to start to see numbers be reflective of what happened over Thanksgiving," Walz said. "The lagging number will be hospitalizations versus the cases."

Walz acknowledged that cases and hospitalizations were beginning to plateau before Thanksgiving, but cautioned against drawing a direct causation from the four-week pause.

"The question I think we’re all asking is, will that plateau start to come back up again because of Thanksgiving?" Walz said.

He said at Day 11 after the holiday, those impacts are starting to show up, but it will take longer to see the full picture. However, he acknowledged that Minnesotans want to plan ahead.

"It is our hope to try and provide some guidance around mitigation efforts by the end of this week so that those folks will have a week in advance," he said. "And again, fair enough to say that's really, really hard to adjust your business in that short of amount of time."

Walz said he thinks this week's numbers should provide more guidance because of the length of the incubation period.

“This is the virus’ timeline but people live in the real world," Walz said. “We should start to have a pretty good idea this week."

Walz said that there is no option to "not do anything."

“We’re going to have to mitigate,” he said. "We know that when you don’t do anything it really is the pressure on the hospital situation and then the avoidable deaths that will start to happen."

He said he does not envision the U.S. opening up for the holidays, people flying without masks, and participating in large gatherings.

Walz said there is "every reason" to be optimistic about the vaccine and the light at the end of the tunnel, but that the rollout and impact will take months. "It's not going to happen when the first needle goes in an arm here," he said.

"The hardest weeks, I think, are still ahead of us," Walz said. "The most challenging weeks for our hospitals are still ahead of us."

He also acknowledged that it's the hardest time of the year to be apart from family and friends.

While he would not give an exact date for announcing any further mitigation measures, Walz did confirm that he and MDH will announce more details on Minnesota's vaccine rollout plan on Tuesday.

11 a.m.

New COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota are one-third of those reported Sunday, according to numbers shared Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

An additional 21 people were recorded as dying from the virus over the past 24-hour reporting period, down from the 64 reported Sunday. That brings total fatalities since the onset of the pandemic to 4,005. Of those deaths 2,645, or 66% are tied to long-term care or assisted living settings.

MDH says 5,296 new cases were reported in the last day, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 356,152. The new cases were based on the results of 63,573 tests (62,724 PCR, 849 antigen) processed in private and state labs.

A positive PCR test is considered a confirmed case by health officials, while a positive antigen test is considered a probable case.

Currently 1,567 hospital beds across the state are in use by COVID patients, and that number is trending down. Of those beds 362 are in the ICU. Total hospitalizations across the state are now up to 18,358 since the pandemic began, with 4,015 of those patients requiring care in the ICU.

MDH says 314,138 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have recovered enough to no longer require isolation.

Young people between 20 and 24 continue to make up the largest group of cases in Minnesota with 37,265 and two deaths, followed by those 25 to 29 with 32,243 cases and four deaths. The largest group of coronavirus deaths involves people from 85 to 89, with 752 fatalities in 4,595 cases.

Hennepin County reports the most COVID activity with 74,735 cases and 1,170 deaths followed by Ramsey County with 31,551 cases and 545 deaths, Dakota County with 25,282 cases and 217 deaths, and Anoka County with 25,033 cases and 246 fatalities.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota reports the least COVID activity with 88 cases and zero deaths.