Live updates: Minnesota COVID-19 cases spike, but include testing backlog results

Here are the latest COVID-19 developments in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, Oct. 16

MDH records 2,297 new COVID cases, but say those numbers involve some backlog reporting

Judge blocks Evers' order limiting bar and restaurant capacity

Gov. Tim Walz announces more saliva testing sites going up this week

MDH says testing capacity will double, from 30,000 to 60,000 per day

Governor says the upper Midwest is now a COVID "hot spot"

New COVID case numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) shared Friday are jarring on the surface, but may not be as bad as they appear.

MDH recorded 2,297 newly reported cases of the coronavirus, which would be Minnesota's single-day high. But Department of Health spokesman Doug Schultz says Friday's total includes a backlog of cases that may involve antigen tests dating back to September 1. MDH is expected to break down how many new tests actually came in during their media call Friday at 2 p.m.

Friday's case numbers bring the total number of Minnesotans who have tested positive for the virus to 119,396 since the pandemic began.

Reported testing volume Friday was high as well, with 44,398 tests (a combination of PCR and Antigen) processed in private and state labs, which also included a backlog of PCR tests added into MDH's system.

Another 13 people have died from COVID-19, bringing state fatalities to 2,212. Of that number 1,559, or 70% of them occurred in assisted living or long-term care settings.

MDH says 105,120 people who at one time tested positive for coronavirus have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Total hospitalizations in the state have risen to 8,718 since the start of the pandemic, with 2,375 of the patients showing symptoms serious enough to require care in the ICU.

People between the ages of 20 and 24 make up the largest group of Minnesota's cases, with 15,489 people in that demographic testing positive and one dying. Those between 25 and 29 make up 11,619 cases and three deaths, while 15 to 19-year-olds account for 11,066 cases and zero deaths.

The largest group of fatalities involves people from 85 to 89. Of that group 380 have died from the virus, in just 1,614 cases. That means nearly one in four diagnosed with coronavirus died from it (23%).

Hennepin County accounts for much of Minnesota's COVID activity, with 31,417 cases and 962 deaths. Ramsey County reports 12,880 cases and 341 fatalities, while Dakota County has registered 8,912 cases and 133 deaths.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota has the least COVID activity with just eight cases and no fatalities, while Kittson County reports 23 cases, reflecting an uptick from Thursday. Health officials say those two counties are now the only ones eligible under state guidance policies to conduct 100% in-person learning.

Thursday, Oct. 15

11 a.m.

Minnesota health officials are reporting another day of new COVID-19 cases over 1,000, a trend that continues to cause worry with state policy makers.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 1,169 people tested positive over the past day, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 117,106 since the pandemic began. That number is confirmed through a combination of PCR and Antigen tests.

Thursday marks the eighth straight day new cases have numbered over 1,000.

An additional 19 people have died of coronavirus, bringing state fatalities to 2,199. Of those deaths 1,546, or 70% have occurred in long-term or assisted living settings.

MDH says 104,547 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Hospitalizations across the state now total 8,652, with 2,362 of those patients needing care in the ICU.

Those between the ages of 20 and 24 account for Minnesota's largest group of COVID cases with 15,262 and one fatality. People from 25 to 29 make up 11,419 cases and three fatalities, while the age group from 15 to 19 comprise 19,891 cases and zero deaths.

Hennepin County has the most COVID activity, reporting 31,111 confirmed cases and 962 deaths. Ramsey County has 12,744 confirmed cases and 338 deaths, while Dakota County reports 8,796 cases, 133 of them fatal.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota has the least COVID activity with eight cases and zero deaths, while Kittson County in far northwest Minnesota reports just 19 cases.