Live updates: MDH reports 1,721 new COVID cases, 13 fatalities

Here are the latest COVID-19 developments in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, Oct. 23



11 a.m.

New cases of COVID-19 continue their upward trend, according to numbers released Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

Health officials say 1,721 new cases of the virus were reported in the last day, bringing the state total to 129,863 since the pandemic began. The new cases were confirmed by the results of 26,742 tests (a combination of PCR and Antigen) processed in private and state labs.

Another 13 people have lost their lives to coronavirus, bringing Minnesota's total of fatalities to 2,314. Of those deaths 1,623, or 70%, occurred in long-term care or assisted living settings.

The running total of hospitalizations in Minnesota due to the virus now stands at 9,338 since the pandemic began, with 2,510 of those patients requiring care in the ICU. MDH says 114,679 people who at one time tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

People between 20 and 24 remain the largest group of Minnesota's COVID cases by a large margin with 16,429, and one fatality. Those from 25 to 29 comprise 12,611 cases and three deaths, while 15 to 19-year-olds number 11,769 cases and zero deaths.

The largest grouping of fatalities involves those from 85 to 89, with 402 deaths in just 1,754 cases. That means 23% of people from this demographic who are diagnosed with coronavirus die from it.

Hennepin County continues to report the most COVID activity in the state with 33,310 cases and 981 deaths, while Ramsey County has recorded 13,782 cases and 357 fatalities. Dakota County has 9,541 cases and 137 deaths.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota has the least COVID activity with only 12 cases and no fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic, while Kittson County reports 38 cases.

Thursday, Oct. 22

11 a.m.

Minnesota health officials are reporting another day of over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, a trend that continues to cause worry with state policy makers.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 1,574 people tested positive over the past day, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 128,152 since the pandemic began. That number is confirmed through a combination of PCR and Antigen tests.

An additional 20 people have died of coronavirus, bringing state fatalities to 2,301. Of those deaths 1,621, or 70% have occurred in long-term or assisted living settings.

MDH says 113,976 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have recovered to the point they no longer require isolation.

Hospitalizations across the state now total 9,226 since COVID-19 arrived in Minnesota, with 2,485 of those patients needing care in the ICU.

Those between the ages of 20 and 24 account for Minnesota's largest group of COVID cases with 16,285 and one fatality. People from 25 to 29 make up 12,451 cases and three fatalities, while the age group from 15 to 19 makes up 11,641 cases and zero deaths.

MDH says people between 85 and 89 account for the largest number of COVID-19 deaths in a single age group, with 399 in just 1,734 confirmed cases.

Hennepin County has the most COVID activity, reporting 33,024 confirmed cases and 980 deaths. Ramsey County has 13,609 confirmed cases and 355 deaths, while Dakota County reports 9,467 cases, 136 of them fatal.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota has the least COVID activity with 11 cases and zero deaths, while Kittson County in far northwest Minnesota reports just 37 cases.