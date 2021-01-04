Long-term care residents can leave center for up to 24 hours over Easter weekend without quarantine

The Minnesota Department of Health says even residents who haven't been vaccinated yet can visit family over the weekend without having to quarantine afterwards.

MINNESOTA, USA — Getting together as a family during the pandemic has been difficult to say the least.

But if you have a family member in an assisted living center, state health officials have loosened the restrictions to make it a little easier to get together this Easter weekend.

This new guidance follows what the CDC is now allowing for residents at nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), in most circumstances, residents will be allowed to leave their center for less than 24 hours and they won’t have to quarantine when they get back.

MDH says even residents who haven’t been vaccinated yet will be allowed to take advantage of this new policy.

The change is effective immediately, just in time for Easter weekend.

MDH says in most circumstances, residents can go back home for Easter or Passover celebrations if they go back to their facility later that day.