Isolation, masks and vaccination rules; Minneapolis Public Schools release COVID plan for the year

MINNEAPOLIS — With less than two weeks until kids across the metro head back to school, Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) has released its COVID response plan for the upcoming year.

The district addressed testing, vaccinations, athletics, social distancing, isolation and masks.

"This guidance has been updated over time to reflect current experiences and guidance from national, state and local health officials," MPS said.

Testing

Free nasal swab tests will be provided to both students and staff for required and voluntary testing through the entire school year.

MPS said they will continue to require non-vaccinated staff to test regularly for the virus in accordance with current public health guidelines.

Schools will continue to report any positive cases on their COVID-19 Dashboard.

Vaccinations

The COVID-19 vaccine is not currently required for students and staff, but MPS says they will "continue to promote vaccinations," and ask that families are "staying up to date on vaccinations and boosters."

For information on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) "up to date" vaccine series, visit their webpage here.

Isolation

"Minneapolis Public Schools is working with the Minneapolis Health Department, and the Minnesota Department of Health to determine what health practices are appropriate at each stage of the pandemic following CDC and/or MDH guidelines," the district said.

The CDC's most recent guidelines say if you test positive for COVID-19, you need to stay at home for five days and isolate from anyone else in your home.

The district added that if Hennepin County exceeds the CDC's "low risk" level, "additional mitigations may be put in place until risk level decline."

Masks and face coverings

Minneapolis's schools are following the CDC's "Community Levels" to determine masking protocols.

MPS's plan says, "All students and staff are welcome to wear masks at any time," but there is no mention of a requirement for masks this upcoming school year.

They also mention they masks will be provided, as needed, for students and adults at all schools.

If anyone suspects they have been exposed to COVID-19, MPS says they should wear a mask around others for "10 days from their last exposure, regardless of vaccination status."

Social Distancing

Anyone inside a school is being encouraged to social distance three feet away from others when possible.

"Each department and school will have their own social distancing best practices that will address their specified location and best practices for their staff," the plan explained.

Athletics

The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) said any students who participate in any activity must follow their COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.

If an individual tests positive for the virus, they will not be able to participate in in-person practice or competitions for at least five days.

For weekly updates on COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations in Minnesota, visit our dashboard here.

