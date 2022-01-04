Minnesota COVID-19 Community Testing Sites

Appointments and walk-ins are welcome, however, health officials recommend making an appointment due to the increase in demand.

MINNEAPOLIS — With COVID-19 cases surging throughout the nation, Minnesota is providing free testing at a number of different community sites.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, sites will allow walk-ins, however, health officials are encouraging people to make appointments due to the high demand for testing.

Sites will not be requiring identification or proof of insurance. If you have insurance, you can provide that information to the officials at the site so that the state can bill the company. If you don't have insurance, MDH says the federal or state government will cover the cost of the test.

Community sites will offer a saliva test or a rapid test, with some locations offering both. Saliva (PCR) testing results are typically available 24-72 hours after processing, and are considered by officials to be the most accurate. Rapid testing results are available much quicker, typically 1-3 hours after being processed, but may not be as accurate. For more information about the two tests, click here.

For more information about testing and the different tests available, visit the Minnesota COVID-19 Community Testing page.

Here's a list of all the community testing sites available throughout the state:

ALBERT LEA

Former ShopCo in Northbridge Mall

2610 Bridge Avenue

Albert Lea, MN 56007

(Rapid Test)

Thurs-Fri: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sat: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

BEMIDJI

National Guard Armory

1430 23rd St NW

Bemidji, MN 56601

(Saliva Test)

Mon-Fri: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

BLOOMINGTON

Bloomington - Former DMV

9930 Logan Avenue South

Bloomington, MN 55431

(Saliva Test)

Mon-Fri: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

BROOKLYN PARK

Starlite Center

8085 Brooklyn Boulevard

Brooklyn Park, MN 55428

(Saliva and Rapid Tests)

Mon-Fri: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sat-Sun: 11 a.m. to 4.m.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

CROOKSTON

National Guard Armory

1801 University Avenue

Crookston, MN 56716

(Rapid Test)

Thurs-Fri: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

DULUTH

Duluth Entertainment Convention Center

350 Harbor Drive, Paulucci Hall

Duluth, MN 55802

(Saliva and Rapid Tests)

Tues-Fri: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sat: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

HIBBING

Hibbing Armory

2310 Brooklyn Drive

Hibbing, MN 55746

(Rapid Test)

Mon-Tues: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

HUTCHINSON

Hutchinson Armory

1200 Adams Street SE

Hutchinson, MN 55350

(Rapid Test)

Thurs-Fri: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS

National Guard Armory

8076 Babcock Trail

Inver Grove Heights, MN, 55077

(Rapid Test)

Mon-Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

MANKATO

National Guard Armory

100 Martin Luther King Drive

Mankato, MN 56001

(Saliva Test)

Mon-Fri: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

MARSHALL

Red Baron Arena and Expo

1651 Victory Drive

Marshall, MN 56258

(Saliva Test)

Mon-Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

MINNEAPOLIS

African Immigrants Community Services

1433 East Franklin Avenue, Unit 13B

Minneapolis, MN 55404

(Saliva Test)

Mon-Thurs: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fri: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For assistance or questions, please call 612-443-8941 or 612-443-8806.

--------------------

Phyllis Wheatley Community Center

1301 North 10th Avenue

Minneapolis, MN 55411

(Saliva Test)

Mon: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. **by appointment

Tues: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. **walk-ins; 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. **by appointment

Wed-Thurs: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. **by appointment

Fri: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. **walk-ins

For assistance, questions, or to make an appointment contact our hotline: 612-254-1145.

--------------------

Minneapolis Convention Center

1301 Second Avenue South

Minneapolis, MN 55403

(Saliva and Rapids Tests)

Mon-Fri: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

--------------------

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

Terminal 1, 4300 Glumack Dr.

(follow signs to the testing site on Level 2 of the Blue Ramp)



(Saliva Test)

Sun-Sat: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

MOORHEAD

Former Thomas Edison Elementary School

1110 S 14th Street

Moorhead, MN 56560

(Saliva and Rapid Tests)

Mon-Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sun: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

MORRIS

National Guard Armory

722 Iowa Avenue

Morris, MN 56267

(Saliva Test)

Mon-Fri: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To Schedule an appointment, click here.

ST. CLOUD

National Guard Armory

1710 Veterans Drive

St. Cloud, MN 56303

(Saliva Test)

Mon-Fri: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

STILLWATER

National Guard Armory

350 Maryknoll Drive North

Stillwater, MN 55082

(Rapid Test)

Wed-Fri: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sat: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

ST. PAUL

Roy Wilkins Auditorium

(site relocated to RiverCentre - Grand Ballroom from Jan. 4 through Jan. 6)

175 West Kellogg Boulevard

St. Paul, MN 55102

(Saliva and Rapid Tests)

Mon-Thurs: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sun: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

--------------------

WellShare Community Health Works

La Puerta Abierta

690 Livingston Avenue

St. Paul, MN 55107

(Saliva Test)

Mon: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

WADENA

National Guard Armory

517 Jefferson Street North

Wadena, MN 56482

(Rapid Test)

Mon-Tues: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

WINONA

Winona Mall

1213 Gilmore Avenue

Winona, MN 55987

(Saliva Test)

Mon-Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sun: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

