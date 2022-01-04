Minnesota COVID-19 Community Testing Sites

MINNEAPOLIS — With COVID-19 cases surging throughout the nation, Minnesota is providing free testing at a number of different community sites.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, sites will allow walk-ins, however, health officials are encouraging people to make appointments due to the high demand for testing.
Sites will not be requiring identification or proof of insurance. If you have insurance, you can provide that information to the officials at the site so that the state can bill the company. If you don't have insurance, MDH says the federal or state government will cover the cost of the test.
Community sites will offer a saliva test or a rapid test, with some locations offering both. Saliva (PCR) testing results are typically available 24-72 hours after processing, and are considered by officials to be the most accurate. Rapid testing results are available much quicker, typically 1-3 hours after being processed, but may not be as accurate. For more information about the two tests, click here.
For more information about testing and the different tests available, visit the Minnesota COVID-19 Community Testing page.
Here's a list of all the community testing sites available throughout the state:
ALBERT LEA
Former ShopCo in Northbridge Mall
2610 Bridge Avenue
Albert Lea, MN 56007
(Rapid Test)
Thurs-Fri: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sat: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
BEMIDJI
National Guard Armory
1430 23rd St NW
Bemidji, MN 56601
(Saliva Test)
Mon-Fri: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
BLOOMINGTON
Bloomington - Former DMV
9930 Logan Avenue South
Bloomington, MN 55431
(Saliva Test)
Mon-Fri: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
BROOKLYN PARK
Starlite Center
8085 Brooklyn Boulevard
Brooklyn Park, MN 55428
(Saliva and Rapid Tests)
Mon-Fri: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sat-Sun: 11 a.m. to 4.m.
CROOKSTON
National Guard Armory
1801 University Avenue
Crookston, MN 56716
(Rapid Test)
Thurs-Fri: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
DULUTH
Duluth Entertainment Convention Center
350 Harbor Drive, Paulucci Hall
Duluth, MN 55802
(Saliva and Rapid Tests)
Tues-Fri: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sat: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
HIBBING
Hibbing Armory
2310 Brooklyn Drive
Hibbing, MN 55746
(Rapid Test)
Mon-Tues: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
HUTCHINSON
Hutchinson Armory
1200 Adams Street SE
Hutchinson, MN 55350
(Rapid Test)
Thurs-Fri: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS
National Guard Armory
8076 Babcock Trail
Inver Grove Heights, MN, 55077
(Rapid Test)
Mon-Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
MANKATO
National Guard Armory
100 Martin Luther King Drive
Mankato, MN 56001
(Saliva Test)
Mon-Fri: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
MARSHALL
Red Baron Arena and Expo
1651 Victory Drive
Marshall, MN 56258
(Saliva Test)
Mon-Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS
African Immigrants Community Services
1433 East Franklin Avenue, Unit 13B
Minneapolis, MN 55404
(Saliva Test)
Mon-Thurs: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fri: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For assistance or questions, please call 612-443-8941 or 612-443-8806.
--------------------
Phyllis Wheatley Community Center
1301 North 10th Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55411
(Saliva Test)
Mon: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. **by appointment
Tues: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. **walk-ins; 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. **by appointment
Wed-Thurs: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. **by appointment
Fri: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. **walk-ins
For assistance, questions, or to make an appointment contact our hotline: 612-254-1145.
--------------------
Minneapolis Convention Center
1301 Second Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55403
(Saliva and Rapids Tests)
Mon-Fri: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
--------------------
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
Terminal 1, 4300 Glumack Dr.
(follow signs to the testing site on Level 2 of the Blue Ramp)
(Saliva Test)
Sun-Sat: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
MOORHEAD
Former Thomas Edison Elementary School
1110 S 14th Street
Moorhead, MN 56560
(Saliva and Rapid Tests)
Mon-Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sun: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
MORRIS
National Guard Armory
722 Iowa Avenue
Morris, MN 56267
(Saliva Test)
Mon-Fri: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To Schedule an appointment, click here.
ST. CLOUD
National Guard Armory
1710 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(Saliva Test)
Mon-Fri: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
STILLWATER
National Guard Armory
350 Maryknoll Drive North
Stillwater, MN 55082
(Rapid Test)
Wed-Fri: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sat: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
ST. PAUL
Roy Wilkins Auditorium
(site relocated to RiverCentre - Grand Ballroom from Jan. 4 through Jan. 6)
175 West Kellogg Boulevard
St. Paul, MN 55102
(Saliva and Rapid Tests)
Mon-Thurs: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sun: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
--------------------
WellShare Community Health Works
La Puerta Abierta
690 Livingston Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55107
(Saliva Test)
Mon: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
WADENA
National Guard Armory
517 Jefferson Street North
Wadena, MN 56482
(Rapid Test)
Mon-Tues: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
WINONA
Winona Mall
1213 Gilmore Avenue
Winona, MN 55987
(Saliva Test)
Mon-Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sun: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
