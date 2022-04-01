Millions of at-home rapid COVID tests to be distributed to Minnesotans, Gov. Walz announces

Gov. Walz said testing is key for Minnesotans keeping their loved ones safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday that more COVID-19 testing resources for the state will soon be available, including 1.8 million rapid tests for school districts across the state.

In his announcement, Gov. Walz said testing is key for Minnesotans keeping their loved ones safe during the coronavirus pandemic, especially with the omicron variant continuing to spread.

The three-prong approach for expanding COVID testing in the state includes three new community testing sites, 1.8 million at-home rapid tests for school districts to give to families and 150,000 at-home rapid test kits for communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

“I have directed the National Guard to operate more testing sites to make sure every Minnesotan has access to the convenient testing they deserve," Walz said in a statement, "and we’re partnering with schools and community groups to make sure rapid tests are available to students, teachers, and families everywhere.”

One of the three new sites will be in North Branch, with the other two in the Twin Cities metro. The North Branch site will open Jan. 10 and walk-ins will be available, but officials strongly recommend making an appointment.

According to Walz's announcement, the National Guard has also found potential sites in Anoka and Cottage Grove. Information on hours and locations will be released on a later date. A list of the state's other community testing sites can be found here.

The 1.8 million at-home rapid tests are in addition to the 1 million at-home rapid tests he secured for Minnesota schools last month.

Each of the 150,000 at-home rapid test kits include two COVID tests. Minnesotans can request them online.

“By collaborating with the National Guard, Minnesota schools, and community groups, we can make sure more Minnesotans can receive testing when they need it," Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan said in a statement.

