Restaurant owners sigh relief as aid nears

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — The pandemic has delivered a crushing year to the hospitality industry, but with the stroke of the presidential pen, nearly $30 billion in restaurant relief is coming as part of the American Rescue Plan.

The stimulus carves out nearly $28.6 billion for food trucks, restaurants, bars, and other vendors.

Unlike the paycheck protection program, this money doesn't need to be paid back, they are non-taxed grants.

Restaurant groups are capped at $10 million and individual venues capped at $5 million. Publicly traded companies with more than 20 locations are not eligible, according to the American Restaurant Association.

“I've pivoted so many times, I'm dizzy,” said Stephanie Shimp, co-owner of the Blue Plate Group, which closed two locations in the last year, and lost roughly half their revenue and employees. “That thought of just pure forgiveness or a grant … I can feel the stress in my neck relax and my shoulders drop a little bit,” said Shimp.

Though, some worry if it's enough, considering the entire restaurant and bar industry lost $35 billion in total revenue between February and April last year.

"Huge tool for recovery but not the 'end-all, be-all' to get these folks back. We’re looking at a multi-year recovery," said Benjamin Wogsland, a spokesperson with Hospitality Minnesota.

Brent Frederick, chief manager of Jester Concepts, which operates restaurants like P.S. Steak, Parlour and Borough, said this stimulus is a welcome lifeline for a teetering industry.

“The new stimulus will help us sleep at night knowing that we can keep employing people and we still have restaurants to get through the pandemic. Without it, I think it's very uncertain,” said Frederick.

Between the stimulus, the vaccine, and the weather, it's starting to trigger thoughts of previous summers, at least for Shimp.