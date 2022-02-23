Dakota and Washington counties lift mask mandates in county buildings; St. Louis Park's expires

Meanwhile, Minneapolis and St. Paul currently still require face coverings in local businesses and city buildings.

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. — Nationwide, mask mandates are being lifted as COVID-19 cases continue to decline.

Here in Minnesota, Dakota County is one of several rolling back restrictions. Starting March 1, guests and county employees will not be required to wear face masks in county buildings.

"That was a decision made by the county board yesterday based on some data that's trending downward. Our case numbers, as well as hospitalizations, and deaths are all trending downwards," Dakota County Public Health Director, Gina Adasiewicz.

A similar email was sent to Washington County employees saying, "masks will no longer be required" in county buildings starting Feb. 28.

County officials went on to say, "this change is being made in light of the fact that more than 83% of our employee population is fully vaccinated, that COVID positive cases in our area are declining."

Adasiewicz says for those who may feel uncomfortable in a public setting, there are options.

"One of the things that we plan to do is we'll provide masks for people that are coming into our county buildings so they feel protected," she said.

In the City of St. Louis Park, an emergency ordinance requiring face coverings in public expired Tuesday, as retailers like Target and Walmart announced they're rolling back their in-store face covering requirements.

While Minneapolis and St. Paul currently still require face coverings in local businesses and city buildings, Adasiewicz says she's continuing to watch the data closely in Dakota County, along with updates from the CDC.

"We think the CDC is gunna come out with some new guidelines on mask guidance by March 1, so we'll look at that," she said.