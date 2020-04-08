Teachers with underlying health issues weigh the odds of returning to the classroom

Some districts have already announced plans for hybrid learning, and in some cases returning to an in person class schedule full-time.

MINNESOTA, USA — We all know this upcoming school year will be tricky for parents, students and teachers, which can be complicated for educators dealing with underlying health issues.

With just a few weeks to spare before the start of a new school year, many teachers across the state are weighing all the odds before returning to the classroom.

Some districts have already announced plans for hybrid learning, and in some cases returning to an in person class schedule full-time.

For teachers like Crystal Daugherty, who works in the Columbia Heights School District, it's still a waiting game.

"Seeing districts surrounding us choosing different options has been nerve racking not knowing exactly which way we are going to go," said Daugherty.

Daugherty is one of thousands of teachers dealing with an underlying heath issue, as is her daughter.

"Adrenal insufficiency," said Daugherty.

Which is a major concern when it comes to the idea of any sort of in-person learning which some teachers have decided it isn’t worth the risk.

"I have a friend who is teaching in Minneapolis and has already said if they had decided to go in that they were not going to return," said Daugherty.

However, not every teacher is fortunate enough to have the luxury of calling it quits.

"Financially cant afford to not have a job for a whole year, I wouldn’t feel comfortable returning but I think at this point I would have to," said Daugherty.

According to Governor Tim Walz executive order she may not have to, and can still keep her job.

Executive Order 20-82 states: "13. Consistent with labor agreements, districts and charter schools must utilize available staff who are able to work during the 2020-21 school year. Districts and charter schools must also provide accommodations to staff as required by applicable laws and must allow school staff whose health is at risk or who have members of their household whose health is at risk to work from home to the extent possible.”

Even still with so many questions yet to be answered...

"What is going to be the plan when a student or a staff member tests positive are you quarantining the class, are you sending siblings home," asked Daugherty.

For Daugherty it all comes down to weighing the odds in order to have a safe and healthy school year for all.