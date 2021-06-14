U of M won't require COVID vaccine for students, staff

A recent survey showed 96% of U of M Twin Cities students, staff and faculty have received at least one dose of the vaccine or intend to receive the vaccine.

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota won't require students, staff and faculty to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the upcoming school year.

In a letter from U of M President Joan Gabel, the decision was made after consultation with public health and medical experts, and while the COVID vaccine won't be a requirement, they will continue to make vaccines – and information about the vaccine – easily accessible for anyone interested.

"After consultation with our internal community and after seeking advice from public health and medical experts, we are putting the full weight of the University behind access to vaccines and information about the benefits of vaccination," said Gabel in her letter. "Public health experts note that a 100% vaccination rate is not possible in any situation and the most effective strategy is access and information."

Gabel added that in a recent survey conducted among U of M Twin Cities students, staff and faculty, 96% of respondents had received at least one vaccine dose or reported plans to be vaccinated. According to the survey, which was conducted in May, 84% reported they were fully vaccinated.

"This is a great start that I hope is embraced across all our campus communities, and is also an important factor in assessing our safety and the safety of those we care for," Gabel said.

According to the letter, the University won't be asking people to disclose their vaccination status, but are also urging students, staff and faculty to respect other people's decision about the vaccination.