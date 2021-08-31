More than 1,000 vaccinated at Minnesota State Fair

Governor Tim Walz says more than 1,000 residents have received a COVID immunization at the special clinic set up at the Great Minnesota Get (Back) Together.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz says more than 1,000 people have made the decision to mix business with pleasure, getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a special clinic set up at the Minnesota State Fair.

In a press release sent out Tuesday, Walz shares that 1,199 fairgoers had stepped up for a shot at the North End Event Center as of close-of-business Monday. For doing so, they are all eligible to receive a $100 VISA gift card on site.

“More than 1,000 fairgoers have rolled up their sleeves and walked away with both $100 in hand and a new layer of protection against this deadly virus,” said Walz in a written statement. “Don’t miss this opportunity. If you’re already going to be at the State Fair, get your shot and get your cash.”

The state made 3,600 VISA cards available for the clinic, which will run for the duration of the fair. Just under 1,800 remain available after four days in business.

Here's how to get vaccinated at the fair:

Walk-in or make an appointment beforehand on the state website.

The Community Vaccine Clinic is located at the North End Event Center, North of Murphy Avenue. No appointment, identification, or insurance is necessary to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone 12 years of age and older who needs their first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine can get vaccinated at the clinic.

The Community Vaccine Clinic offers both the Pfizer vaccine and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Only Minnesotans receiving their first dose of the vaccine qualify for the $100 Visa Gift Card.