Vaccine with beer chaser: Lake Monster promises free suds with COVID shot

The brewing company is teaming up with St. Paul Corner Drug in an effort to jumpstart COVID immunization efforts.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Health officials and providers face a challenge as the surge of Minnesotans anxious to get vaccinated against COVID-19 subsides: They must now attempt to convince those who are hesitant or have concerns about COVID-19 vaccines to come in and get immunized. 

Well, a possible solution will be tested Monday, as a St. Paul pharmacy teams with a local brewer to see if a powerful thirst can change minds. Lake Monster Brewing, located at 550 Vandalia St., will host a pop-up vaccination clinic from 6 to 7:30 p.m., with St. Paul Corner Drug offering free doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine free of charge to the first 300 people show up. No insurance is needed. 

Lake Monster, for their part, will then tap a free brew for those who get immunized at the pop-up clinic. 

Appointments aren't needed to get a shot (or a beer), but those who want to make sure of getting vaccinated can do so by clicking here. Otherwise, walk-ups will be accepted until supplies run out. 

