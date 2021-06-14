Mobile clinics closing vaccination equity gap for underserved communities

The Minnesota Immunization Networking Initiative (MINI) brings vaccination opportunities to groups facing barriers to immunization.

MINNEAPOLIS — For 15 years, M Health Fairview has led a multi-cultural vaccination program, bringing vaccination opportunities to communities of color and communities facing barriers to immunization around the state.

According to data released by M Health Fairview, the Minnesota Immunization Networking Initiative (MINI) clinics held across Minneapolis to date have delivered more than 13,000 vaccines to underserved communities. 86% of the people vaccinated in those clinics identify as non-white and approximately 55% speak a language other than English.

With the coronavirus pandemic, they have also pivoted to offer more COVID-19 vaccines with 35 locations around the state and with fewer barriers such as walk-in appointments.

“By partnering with community organizations, we are able to offer people the COVID-19 vaccine in their community with healthcare workers who speak their language,” said Ingrid Johansen, RN, the director of MINI. “They receive direct outreach from a community worker or nurse, there’s no need to go online, all documentation is in their language, and they’re vaccinated in a trusted space.”

These graphs released by the EHR Consortium and Care Delivery System Coalition for Vaccine Planning show that Asian, Black and Hispanic groups 45 years of age and older are all getting vaccinated at a higher rate than their white counterparts.