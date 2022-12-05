Wisconsin asks residents of counties with high COVID activity to mask up

Currently seven counties in Minnesota's neighboring state are listed as high in virus activity, and residents of those communities are asked to mask-up indoors.

Example video title will go here for this video

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin state health officials are once again recommending indoor masking for residents of counties with a high-level of COVID activity.

A news release sent out Monday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says officials continue to monitor an increase in the spread and impact of the virus. They urge those who live in counties listed as "high activity" on a statewide map wear a well-fitting mask or respirator in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.

“Although the virus continues to change, we have the tools to fight it thanks to effective vaccines, accessible testing, and new treatments,” said Karen Timberlake, DHS Secretary-designee. “As cases increase statewide, all Wisconsinites have an essential role to play in keeping ourselves and our communities healthy and protecting those around us, especially those who are at high-risk for severe illness.”

The counties currently listed as high-risk on the on the state are:

Barron

Kenosha

La Crosse

Monroe

Racine

Rusk

Vernon

Health officials say 38 Wisconsin counties are experiencing a medium COVID-19 Community Level, while 27 are listed as low activity.

Wisconsin's vaccination rates are lower than Minnesota's, with 64.4% of residents having received at least one dose, and 61.1% having completed the vaccination series. State officials say 12,954 people are confirmed to have died from COVID, with another 1,548 deaths listed as virus-probable.

For more on the situation in Wisconsin check out the DHS COVID data page.

Watch more on the coronavirus: