With public school uncertainty, some parents consider private education

With strong opinions on all sides, many parents have tough choices about where to enroll their kids this fall.

ST PAUL, Minn. — He’s a former public school teacher facing a big test of his own—how the state should handle the upcoming school year. Governor Tim Walz earlier this month said he’s weighing what’s best for Minnesota kids.

“It is still my intention for us to try to find a model where we get as many students back in the classroom as possible,” said Walz the first week of July. “We do it with the best health advice that we can.”

With strong opinions on all sides, many parents have tough choices about where to enroll their kids this fall. Some who can afford the tuition are for the first time looking at private schools, since their smaller class sizes will let them easier meet social distancing rules---and therefore resume in person classes.

“When we pivoted to distance learning, that was a challenge for many of our families,” said Dr. Donna Harris, President of Minnehaha Academy. “Mom and dad both work, so having to support and partner with the school in an elevated fashion to help with the delivery of instruction - that’s difficult.”

Minnehaha Academy is one local school that’s already committed to having kids come back. School leaders have changed traffic flow patterns in the halls, set up hygiene stations and worked on improving its air filtration system.

It’s also changed how it’ll teach, hiring extra staff, and splitting kids into small groups, changes Harris says have made instruction even better.

“Every school has to see these challenges as opportunities,” said Harris. “(Each school has to) move through these challenges, but there may be some things that stick.”