Minnesota named 2023 least-stressed state

A report by personal finance website WalletHub said Minnesota was near the bottom of the stress list in areas ranging from median credit score to sleep and health.

Example video title will go here for this video

We all deal with a fair amount of stress on a daily basis, from paying the bills and relationships to career demands... even rush hour traffic.

On top of all that, a recent article by the American Psychological Association indicates that 83% of Americans are extra stressed out by the impacts of inflation. How we deal with stress is obviously an important element of happiness and life satisfaction.

Well, it appears Minnesotans are coping better than most, if a new report from personal finance website WalletHub is on target. The Gopher state actually graded out as America's least-stressed state on WalletHub's 2023 list, which compared all 50 states across 41 key indicators of stress to determine the places to both seek out and avoid to achieve a more relaxing life. Unlike most studies, in this one a lower score is actually better, stress-wise.

Researchers compiled data in a number of areas ranging from average hours worked to personal bankruptcy and percentage of adults getting adequate sleep. Here's how Minnesota stacked up.

Stress Levels in Minnesota (1=Most Stressed, 25=Avg.):

40th – Avg. Hours Worked per Week

– Avg. Hours Worked per Week 49th – Share of Adults Getting Adequate Sleep

– Share of Adults Getting Adequate Sleep 46th – % of Adults in Fair/Poor Health

– % of Adults in Fair/Poor Health 24th – Job Security

– Job Security 50th – Median Credit Score

– Median Credit Score 33rd – Housing Affordability

– Housing Affordability 47th – % of Population Living in Poverty

– % of Population Living in Poverty 45th – Divorce Rate

– Divorce Rate 28th – Crime Rate per Capita

– Crime Rate per Capita 41st – Psychologists per Capita

Our neighboring midwestern states scored well on the low stress-meter as well, with South Dakota ranking 47th, Iowa 45th, North Dakota 42nd and Wisconsin 35th.

The states with the highest stress levels include Nevada, West Virginia, New Mexico and Louisiana, with Mississippi claiming the crown as most-stressed state.

For more on the study, expert perspective on the impacts of stress and advice on how to turn down the temperature of your life, check out the WalletHub website.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more from Take KARE of your Money: