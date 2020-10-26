1 dead after fire Inver Grove Heights condominium fire

Once firefighters were able to get the flames under control they conducted a search in the unit and found one person dead.

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn — One person is dead after a fire in an Inver Grove Heights condominium Sunday night, officials said.

Crews said they were called to the condominium complex in the 3800 block of Conroy Trail, just before 9 p.m. on reports that a person might be trapped inside one of the units during the fire.

Fire investigators are working on determining the cause of the fire.