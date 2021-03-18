1 dead after vehicle hit building last week in north Minneapolis

Early indications showed that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it lost control, struck a berm and likely went airborne into a nearby building.

MINNEAPOLIS — One person is dead following a crash last week where a vehicle struck a building in north Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis Police, the crash occurred Thursday, March 11 at the intersection of North 37th Avenue and North Fremont street just before 10:30 a.m.

Early indications showed that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it lost control, struck a berm and likely went airborne into a nearby building.

Police say three people were inside the vehicle, and all were injured before being transported to North Memorial Medical Center, where one of the them died five days later. No update on the conditions of the other two people inside the vehicle was provided.

Police say nobody inside the building that was struck was injured.