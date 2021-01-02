1 treated for smoke inhalation after fire in Minneapolis

Fire crews were dispatched to a home on the 1100 block of Adams Street NE and immediately encountered flames consuming the roof of the structure.

MINNEAPOLIS — City officials say one resident is being treated for smoke inhalation following an early morning fire in northeast Minneapolis Monday.

Fire crews were dispatched to a home on the 1100 block of Adams Street NE and immediately encountered flames consuming the roof of the structure. Water lines were laid and firefighters began a search of the home.

One resident was found in the back yard and turned over to paramedics for treatment of smoke inhalation. That person told firefighters there was no one else inside.

A second alarm was called to summon more help, and firefighters went into a defensive attack as flames burned through the roof and began consuming other parts of the home. Crews were able to get the fire under control around 5:30 a.m. Firefighters remain on the scene to put down hot spots and guard against rekindling.