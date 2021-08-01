1-year-old killed, five people injured in Brooklyn Center crash

Officials said alcohol was a factor in the crash. Three of the people injured were children.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Officials say a 1-year-old boy is dead and five people are injured after an overnight crash in Brooklyn Center.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Ford Explorer was traveling north on Dupont Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. when it hit the barrier. It flipped over the fence, landing in Eastbound 94 below.

Five people were injured: The 25-year-old male driver, a 25-year-old woman, and three children from age 5 to age 9. All were hospitalized, and officials said their injuries were not life threatening.

A 1-year-old boy was killed. His identity will be released at a later date.