18-year-old victim in Uptown shooting fighting to survive

Mykia Carpenter was one of seven people shot in Uptown early Thursday morning, leaving her in critical condition.

MINNEAPOLIS — The same pictures which were on display at 18-year-old Mykia Carpenter’s graduation party after graduating from North High School back in June, now sit outside the Hennepin County Medical Center where Mykia is fighting to survive.

"It's kind of all been like a big blur, its kind of like a dream like you want to wake up from it and it not be true," said Mykia's older brother Sevion Dalton.

Mykia was one of seven people shot in Uptown early Thursday morning, leaving her in critical condition after police say two people started shooting at each other, with several people caught in the crossfire.

"Mykia had just got off of work, she was getting ready to order an Uber home, and unfortunately she was just standing there in the wrong place," said Dalton.

Dalton says the 18-year-old has had to undergo two surgeries after a bullet went through her neck, damaging her voice box, completely limiting her ability to speak.

This all happening just weeks before she was set to leave for nursing school in Chicago.

"We should be having a going away party today but we out here in support of her still being in there, its amazing that she’s still here," said Dalton.

Not only is she still here, but so is the love and support from her closest childhood friends who dropped everything to fly back home from college in support of sisterhood.

"She’s always been there for me so its like I had to be here," said Savannah Martin.

"I don’t even call her no a friend I call her a sister.” said Zacaria Blair.

A loving, joyful and caring person as those who know her best would describe, now praying Mykia gets a second chance to survive.

"She’s going to bounce back and she’s going to be back to her witty self that we all know and love," said Dalton.

Mykia's family said as of Friday she was awake and responsive, but has a long road ahead.

On Friday Mykia posted on Facebook saying, "I'm woke yall. Thanks for all the prayers I love you all. Uma keep fighting fasure no matter how much pain I'm in."

Police say they've received several tips in the Uptown shooting, but so far, no one's been arrested.

Mykia's close friends have started a Gofundme me page to help her family with medical expenses.