26 displaced after fire at Mpls. condo complex

The 2-alarm fire started just after 1 a.m. on Penn Ave. North.

MINNEAPOLIS — Firefighters in Minneapolis responded to an early-morning fire that fortunately left residents uninjured.

Crews were called to a condo complex at 3600 Penn Ave. North around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire, which raged to 2-alarm, required some of the building's residents to be rescued by fire ladders.

Officials report that no one was injured in the fire. However at least 26 people are without a home. The Red Cross was on scene to help people who were displaced.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation at this time.