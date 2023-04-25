3M announces 'restructuring,' 6,000 jobs to be cut

The Minnesota-based manufacturer says the reductions are intended to make 3M "stronger, leaner and more focused."

Example video title will go here for this video

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on Jan. 24, 2023.

Minnesota-based 3M is embarking on a structural reorganization plan that includes eliminating 6,000 positions from its global workforce.

3M made the announcement Tuesday morning, saying the reductions are intended to make the company "stronger, leaner and more focused."

"To strengthen 3M for the future, today we announced actions that will reduce costs at the corporate center, further simplify and strengthen our supply chain structure, and streamline our go-to-market business models, which will improve margins and cash flow," 3M CEO Mike Roman said in a released statement to stockholders. "We will continue to prioritize investments in high-growth end markets where 3M science gives us a clear competitive advantage."

The reduction of approximately 6,000 positions comes on top of 2,500 global manufacturing job cuts announced in January of 2023. At this time 3M has not specified which divisions or locations the reductions are coming from.

The staff reductions are expected to save the company an estimated $700-900 million, pre-tax.

3M made the restructuring announcements as first quarter results were released. The company reported GAAP earnings per share of $1.76, with sales of $8 billion down 9% from 2022. 3M returned $856 million to shareholders.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more Behind the Business: