
Local News

6-year-old seriously injured after being run over by brush mower in northern Minnesota

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, the girl was a passenger on an an ATV that had an attached pull-behind brush mower.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — A 6-year-old girl was seriously injured after she fell off an ATV and was run over by an attached brush mower Friday afternoon in northern Minnesota.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, the girl was a passenger on an an ATV that had an attached pull-behind brush mower. Officials say the adult driving the ATV was mowing trails in Field Township at around 1:50 p.m. when the girl fell off and was run over by the mower. 

The girl was transported to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis.

