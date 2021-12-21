8 hospitalized after carbon monoxide incident in Shakopee

A city spokesperson said a resident of a townhome called 911 to report three people were sick. Everyone inside was found to have moderate levels of carbon monoxide.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Shakopee public safety officials say eight people are recovering after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning early Tuesday.

A city spokesman says police were dispatched to a townhome on the 1500 block of Coneflower Lane after a resident called 911 to report three people inside the home were sick. Fire rigs and Allina EMS crews were also dispatched to the scene.

All eight people inside the residence were found to be conscious, but were eventually taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where they were found to have moderate levels of carbon monoxide poisoning. It is unclear if any remain hospitalized.

Fire crews took air readings at adjoining units, but all checked out OK.

Shakopee Fire Chief Rick Coleman says crews from Centerpoint Energy are on site at the townhome checking out the furnace to determine the source of the carbon monoxide. First responders were unable to locate any carbon monoxide detectors in the home.

In a post on the department's Facebook page Shakopee FD stresses the importance of CO detectors, and urges those who have them to perform regular operational checks and change batteries a minimum of once per year.