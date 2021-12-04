Six people hospitalized in St. Paul after carbon monoxide incident

A 911 call on Sunday morning alerted firefighters to distress inside the home in the 800 block of Edmund Avenue.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Six people were taken to the hospital Sunday after they started feeling sick and called 911 in St. Paul Sunday.

Just after 11:30 a.m. St. Paul firefighters got a call from a home in the 800 block of Edmund Avenue. When crews arrived, the house had been evacuated and everyone was outside.

Everyone who had been inside the structure was checked out by paramedics, and six people were taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Firefighters checked the air quality in the home and found carbon monoxide readings of 300 to 2000 parts per million. For context, firefighters are required to suit up in full SCBA gear when the readings exceed 100 ppm.

The home is condemned until the elevated carbon monoxide issue has been fixed.

No working carbon monoxide were in the house.