8-year-old hospitalized after being struck by gunfire Tuesday in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — An 8-year-old girl is hospitalized after she was hit multiple times by gunfire Tuesday night in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood in St. Paul.

Police say they don't believe the injuries are life-threatening.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers were called to the 800 block of Bradley Street at around 10:15 p.m. on reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, the found a young girl with apparent gunshot wounds. Police say they're investigating the circumstances of the shooting and who is responsible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

