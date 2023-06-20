4-year-old killed, 7-year-old injured in Hibbing ATV accident

Authorities said they don't believe the driver was impaired and reported the three people involved were all wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

HIBBING, Minn. — On Saturday, June 17, a 4-year-old boy was killed when the ATV he was riding flipped over in a gravel pit.

The Hibbing Police Department said it sent officers to the pit near Hull Rust Mine View and the Mesabi Bike Trail on reports of an ATV accident around 4:15 p.m. When they arrived, officers learned a 28-year-old man had been driving the ATV, which was also carrying two children, when it flipped.

The 4-year-old boy was taken to an area hospital where he ultimately died from his injuries. The other child, a 7-year-old boy, was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said they don't believe the driver was impaired and reported all three were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Police said the investigation remains active.

