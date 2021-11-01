Activists call on Minneapolis Public Schools to fire teacher accused of using racial slur

Minneapolis Public Schools confirms a Northeast Middle School teacher used a derogatory racial slur. The teacher is on leave.

MINNEAPOLIS — Some community activists are calling on Minneapolis Public Schools to fire a Northeast Middle School teacher who is accused of using a racial slur multiple times in front of students.

Nasiy Nasir X is national chairman of the Lion of Judah Armed Forces, which held a press conference outside the school Monday afternoon.

"She was heard saying the N-word in front of an entire classroom," Nasir X said. "They said that she didn't only use it one time. They said she used it multiple times."

Minneapolis Public Schools confirms a teacher used a derogatory racial slur after some eighth graders were reportedly defacing school property with the slur and students were texting about it.

"It was disrespectful," Nasir X said. "Using that word is very sensitive especially in the days and times we're in, especially the history behind that as well."

MPS says "sharing the use of the word was unacceptable" and says the teacher is on leave. Nasir X says that's not enough.

"She shouldn't be able to work nowhere," he said. "She shouldn't be able to work at no more schools after what took place."

In addition to firing the teacher, he believes there should be an investigation into the school's response to the incident.

Friday, students held a walk-out to protest the incident.