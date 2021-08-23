Additional evacuations ordered as Greenwood Fire continues burning

The fire is still at zero percent containment, according to an update Monday from the U.S. Forest Service in Superior National Forest.

ISABELLA, Minn. — According to an update from U.S. Forest Service (USFS) officials Monday afternoon, more evacuations have been ordered in parts of northern Minnesota as the Greenwood Fire continues to burn.

The update says that evacuations have started from Deep Lake Road to Little Isabella Road, including the areas surrounding Mitiwan, Grouse and Kitigan Lakes.

USFS officials added in the update that the fire is expected to cross State Highway 1 near the intersection of Lake County Highway 2, and that it has moved to the northeast near McDougal Lake, "requiring fire and structure protection crews to retreat to areas of safety."

A new evacuation center has also been established at the ice arena in Babbitt.

A public meeting will be held Monday evening at 6 p.m. so USFS officials can provide residents with an update on the fire.

According to a Monday morning Facebook post, evacuation orders were already in effect for:

McDougal Lake

Sand Lake

The Highway 2 corridor

North of Highway 1 in the vicinity of East and West Chub Lakes, Jackpot, and Slate Lake

The post said weather conditions on Sunday afternoon such as warmer temperatures, lower humidity and gusty winds increased fire activity.

The Greenwood Fire is still at zero percent containment, but according to the post the fire did not grow on Sunday, remaining at 8,862 acres "due to firefighting efforts and improved mapping of the fire footprint."

The post added continued firefighting efforts will focus on reinforcing the southern line along Hwy 2, near McDougal and Slate Lakes. It also says additional heavy equipment and personnel are being used "to assist in fire suppression."

Current closures in the area include: