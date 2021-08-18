Firefighting force builds as Greenwood wildfire spreads

U.S. Forest Service officials say the fire near Isabella is now at 3,200 acres and growing, and crews are on the way from across the U.S. to help.

ISABELLA, Minn. — Firefighting crews will be increasing "dramatically" as a wildfire continues to spread across a remote area of northeast Minnesota, fueled by gusting winds and extreme weather conditions that are elevating fire danger.

The Greenwood Fire now covers 3,200 acres and is being pushed north by southerly winds that are expected to gust up to 30 miles per hour Wednesday. Temperatures could rise into the mid-to-upper 80s with low humidity, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is listing fire danger in the region near Isabella as "very high."

U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest spokesperson Joanna Gilekson says 42 firefighters are officially on the ground today, but that number will be increasing as crews arrive from across the U.S., along with aircraft and heavy equipment.

Operations Section Chief Pete Glover says crews will surround and attack the fire from all directions Wednesday. Firefighters on the south end, near Greenwood Lake about 15 miles southwest of Isabella, are working to securing an "anchor point" using heavy equipment to create a barrier to stop the wildfire should winds change.

On the east side of the Greenwood Fire, which is a more remote setting, firefighters from Division Bravo are scouting and looking for access points to get personnel and equipment in. Limited resources are being allocated in this area.

The north side of the burn reaches up near Stoney Lake and McDougal lake, an area that has more development, buildings and homes. Personnel from the U.S. Fire Marshal's Office are taking steps to protect structures and keep them from burning if the wildfire advances.

Gilekson says at this point it appears no buildings or homes have been lost.

Crews from Division Zulu are using Highway 2 to access the burn zone from the west, moving heavy equipment in to battle the fire.

Fixed wing aircraft and helicopters will work the north end of the fire, scooping water from local lakes and dropping it to limit fire spread.

The Red Cross has set up a shelter operation at the Finland Community Center to assist and house those who have been evacuated from their homes. USFS officials say a public meeting will be held Thursday night at 6:00 pm at the Wolf Ridge Environmental Center in Finland to bring local residents up to date on firefighting efforts.