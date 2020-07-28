Air rescue launched to retrieve injured person in Pine County

The Minnesota Air Rescue Team (MART) posted on its Twitter account that the team has been dispatched for an injured person in the wilderness in Pine County.

PINE COUNTY, Minn. — A rescue mission has been launched to retrieve a person who is injured and stranded in a remote area of Pine County Tuesday morning.

MART is a collaborative effort between the Minnesota State Patrol and the St. Paul Fire Department's Advance Technical Rescue Team.

St. Paul Assistant Fire Chief Roy Mokosso confirms that two members of the department's technical rescue team took off this morning from Holman field in the State Patrol helicopter. He says the rescue involves one injured person, and that generally in these situations his team members will be lowered from the helicopter into a location that is inaccessible by other means.

While he does not have the details of this location, Mokosso says the technical rescue personnel will assess the patient's condition and package them so they can be safely lifted to a staging area and a waiting ambulance.