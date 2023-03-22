'Alternative Response Team' answers non-violent calls in Brooklyn Park

The new mental health team pairs a social worker with a paramedic to respond to non-violent situations.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — In response to mental health-related 911 calls in Brooklyn Park, Hennepin County and other agencies have launched an Alternative Response team.

The pilot program pairs a social worker with a paramedic to answer non-violent calls.

The team responds to physical health care needs, social service needs, low-level mental health or substance use concerns and welfare checks.

"The alternative response team is another example of the innovative ways the City of Brooklyn Park is finding to better serve our community," said Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley in a news release. "We look forward to seeing what this pilot can teach us."

Data shows that Brooklyn Park has the highest number of 911 calls that could be utilized by this new response team, according to Hennepin County officials.

Currently, the Alternative Response team is working during daytime weekday hours in Brooklyn Park.

The team will be evaluated over the next two years, "with the intent to expand to additional cities in Hennepin County," according to the release.

The pilot program is a collaboration between Hennepin County, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, Brooklyn Park Police Department, and North Memorial Health.

