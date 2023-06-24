Mounds woman wins Miss Minnesota crown

Angelina Amérigo, a 22-year-old student at Minnesota State Moorhead, won a $10,000 scholarship and a chance to compete on the national stage.

WELCH, Minnesota — On Friday night, the newest Miss Minnesota was crowned, beating out 24 other hopeful candidates and moving on for a chance to compete on a national stage for the title of "Miss America."

Angelina Amérigo, a 22-year-old student at Minnesota State University Moorhead, accepted the crown and a $10,000 educational scholarship. She will represent the Land of 10,000 Lakes at the 2024 Miss America competition.

Her community service initiative is “One Bottle, One Straw, One Bag at a Time," focusing on reducing the use of disposable plastics.

“Protecting our oceans, lakes, and rivers while living in Minnesota is possible. Each of us can collectively change the ways we use day-to-day items,” said Amérigo. “It all starts with three simple steps. We can form new habits, share information, and encourage others to join us. As Miss Minnesota, my goal is to make this topic alive to reach larger audiences while making an impact one bottle, one straw, and one bag at a time.”

The Miss Minnesota Scholarship Organization is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that awards educational scholarships to young women, aiming to help them academically and professionally.

The Miss Minnesota Scholarship Organization is an official preliminary of the Miss America Competition, the nation's leading achievement program and the world's largest provider of scholarship assistance to young women.

In 2022 the state crowned its first Indigenous Miss Minnesota, Rachel Evangelisto.

