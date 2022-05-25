x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Annandale woman killed in crash with dump truck

Authorities say Stephanie Tomann was killed in a crash with a dump truck just north of Howard Lake.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com

ANNANDALE, Minn. — A 32-year-old Annandale woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Wright County.

Authorities say Stephanie Tomann was killed in the crash with a dump truck just north of Howard Lake.

A 2013 Chrysler 200 being driven by Tomann was travelling northbound on County Rd. 6 SW and drifted into the southbound lane, according to a news release.

Authorities say Tomann's car hit a southbound 2010 Peterbilt dump truck.

Tomann was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 26-year-old dump truck driver was uninjured.

MORE NEWS: Republican frontrunners in close contest for late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn's seat

MORE NEWS: MSP Airport opens mock plane cabin to help travelers fly with confidence

More Videos

In Other News

Sarah Rising book launch