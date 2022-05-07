Anoka County grass fire forced golfers to evacuate course

Five fixed-wing aircraft and a helicopter doused the fire from the air. By the time the fire was extinguished, officials say it burned roughly 83 acres.

BLAINE, Minn. — A large grass fire in Anoka County forced one golf course to temporarily shut down for the day while fire crews tried to battle the fire.

Blaine police say the fire started around 11 a.m. and has spread from 104th to 109th avenues between Sanctuary Drive and Radisson Road. Police also say 109th Avenue should act as a fire break and fire protection is already in place along homes bordering the fire.

Officials added that crews from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources had already arrived at the scene.

According to officials during a press conference on Saturday afternoon, when crews arrived at the scene of the fire, it was about 20 acres and conditions were windy and dry. By the time crews put out the fire, it burned roughly 83 acres.

Five fixed-wing aircraft and a helicopter doused the fire from the air, officials added.

As of about 3 p.m. Saturday, fire officials said there were about 30 firefighters continuing to mop up the remains of the fire.

Staff at the Victory Links Golf Course told KARE 11 that the fire was close to Blaine City Hall and stretched across 109th Avenue and they pulled golfers from the course while the fire was put out.

Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

