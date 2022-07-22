Police negotiate surrender after shooting, standoff in Brooklyn Park

Police said no one was injured after a man started firing a gun inside a home on July 21.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a shooting and standoff in Brooklyn Park that eventually ended with the suspect's surrender.

On Thursday, July 21, Brooklyn Park Police responded to a home on the 8200 block of Douglas Lane around 3:40 p.m. after getting reports that an "unwanted male" was inside the house.

Upon arrival, police learned that the suspect was armed and breaking out windows inside the residence.

According to Brooklyn Park police, the suspect refused to surrender and fired the gun several times. At one point the suspect and an officer exchanged gunfire, police said.

Throughout the standoff, police said the suspect continued to shoot the weapon inside the home, and at one point a neighbor who left her residence said the suspect started firing at her.

Multiple agencies, including SWAT and crisis negotiators, were eventually able to negotiate a surrender with the shooter. He was taken into custody and is currently held at the Brooklyn Park Jail.

Police said Thursday that no one was hurt in the shooting.

The Minnesota BCA said it anticipates releasing more information about the case on Friday.

