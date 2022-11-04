More pieces of the Bde Maka Ska pavilion are ready to open

The bike trails around the construction site are scheduled to reopen on Monday, Nov. 7, plus two restaurants have been approved to open this summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The attached video first aired on May 23, 2022.

After months of awkward detours, bicyclists will be able to return to the trails around the construction surrounding the Bde Maka Ska concessions pavilion.

On Monday, Nov. 7, the bike trails around the construction site. For months, cyclists have been forced to either take a detour onto the parkway or hop off their bikes and walk on the trail past the construction.

Minneapolis Parks and Rec said that the walls for the building are complete and roof construction is underway. The hope is that crews will be able to enclose both buildings, allowing them to keep working on the interior throughout the coming winter months.

But that isn't the only recent announcement to get excited about. Local restaurants are getting ready to make their way down to the beach as well.

Two local restaurants have also announced their plans to open at the pavilion this summer. Both Pimento Jamaican Kitchen and Lola on the Lake have plans to start operations at the pavilion in the summer of 2023.

The rebuilding of the pavilion has been an ongoing project since the original structure burned down in 2019. Construction will continue during the winter and spring with the goal of opening the new buildings next summer.

Watch more local news: