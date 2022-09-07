Blake Shelton to perform at Xcel Energy Center in February 2023

The singer will return to the road for his "Back to the Honky Tonk Tour" in February of next year with a stop in St. Paul.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Country singer and former The Voice coach Blake Shelton will play the Xcel Energy Center on February 18, 2023 as part of his Back to the Honky Tonk tour.

ACM Female Artist and CMA Female Vocalist of the year Carly Pearce and rising artist Jackson Dean will warm up for Shelton, whose tour kicks off in Lincoln, NE February 16.

Tickets for the St. Paul show go on sale for the general public on Friday, September 23 at 10 a.m. They will be available for purchase here. American Express card holders can buy a bit earlier, between Sept. 20 and 22.

“There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans,” Shelton said in a press release. “I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time. I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same, and I can’t wait for y’all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots, because we’re going back to the honky tonk!”

Shelton's latest road stint will follow the shows that were part of his Friends and Heroes tour. He has ranked among Pollstar's Top 200 North American Tours every year for the last 10 years, and has also earned widespread critical praise for his shows.

