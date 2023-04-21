x
Bloomington Police responding to incident near Mall of America

Police said officers are in the area of American Boulevard and 24th Avenue where an individual "has what is believed to be a firearm."
Credit: KARE

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington Police are responding to a situation near the Mall of America Friday afternoon.

Police tweeted at 4:45 p.m. that officers are in the area of American Boulevard and 24th Avenue where an individual "has what is believed to be a firearm."

A later tweet added that "crisis Negotiators are communicating with the male and attempting to negotiate a surrender."

Nearby roads are shut down and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Nearby MnDOT traffic cameras and video shared on social media show a large police presence outside the Royal Canadian Circus tents, which are located in the mall's North Parking Lot off American Blvd. and 24th Ave.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

