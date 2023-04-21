Bloomington Police responding to incident near Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington Police are responding to a situation near the Mall of America Friday afternoon.
Police tweeted at 4:45 p.m. that officers are in the area of American Boulevard and 24th Avenue where an individual "has what is believed to be a firearm."
A later tweet added that "crisis Negotiators are communicating with the male and attempting to negotiate a surrender."
Nearby roads are shut down and people are being asked to avoid the area.
Nearby MnDOT traffic cameras and video shared on social media show a large police presence outside the Royal Canadian Circus tents, which are located in the mall's North Parking Lot off American Blvd. and 24th Ave.
This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.