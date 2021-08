Police say the motorist slammed into the Panera Bread near 150th St. W. and Gleason Path around 9 a.m.

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — Six people suffered minor injuries from flying glass after a car came crashing through a restaurant in Apple Valley Friday morning.

Police say a woman driving a BMW

Apple Valley Police Chief Jon Rechtzigle told KARE 11 that they believe the driver was not impaired at the time of the accident.