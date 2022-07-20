Body cam footage from fatal shooting of 'Tekle' Sundberg to be released

Sundberg was shot and killed by Minneapolis police after an hours-long standoff on July 14.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Interim Minneapolis Police Chief Amelia Huffman announced Wednesday afternoon that body worn camera footage from the officer-involved shooting that killed Andrew 'Tekle' Sundberg will be publicly released.

Sundberg was fatally shot by two MPD officers following a six-hour standoff in a Seward neighborhood apartment building that began late on on Wednesday, July 13 and continued into the early morning hours of July 14. He was transported to HCMC for treatment, but didn't survive.

Minneapolis city officials later identified the two officers that fired the fatal shots as Aaron Pearson and Zachary Seraphine.

On Saturday, Sundberg's family and their attorneys held a press conference from the parking lot of the complex, demanding more information from police about what led up to the shooting.

Prominent civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Jeff Storms are representing Sundberg's family. Storms said during the press conference that he was working with MPD and Crump to review body camera footage and expected it to be released sometime this week.

Prior to Sundberg's family speaking, a 24-year-old woman named Arabella Yarbrough interrupted the event, claiming to be the mother who called 911 during the incident because she said she felt threatened by Sundberg.

Transcripts from the 911 call unveiled that Yarborough did call police. She told dispatchers that she may have been grazed by a bullet.

Yarbrough said a shot went through her door and into her kitchen while she was cooking for her children.

"I don't know if I should shoot back. I [a] have license to carry," Yarbrough said in the call.

The transcripts detail that Yarbrough was able to escape from the apartment with her kids.

Mark Sundberg, Andrew's father, publicly apologized to Yarborough while also giving reasons to demand justice for his son.

"My heart goes out for that woman. She went through a very traumatic event with those bullets coming through her house. That'll affect her for the rest of her life, that'll affect her children for the rest of their life, and I'm so sorry it happened," said Mark Sundberg. "It is two different incidences. What we're here for is when Tekle was shot by the Minneapolis police and died."

Officials have still not revealed what prompted officers to fire their weapons.