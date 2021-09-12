Body discovered in rubble of burned-out home near Detroit Lakes

By the time fire crews arrived at the rural Rochert home early Wednesday the structure had already collapsed. The victim was later found inside.

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired Dec. 9, 2021

Investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire in rural Becker County after a body was found in the burned-out rubble early Wednesday.

Becker County Chief Deputy Shane Richard says first responders were dispatched to the 36200 block of Hubble Pond Road in Rochert shortly after 2 a.m. on reports of a house fire. At the time of the call, it was unclear whether the home was occupied or not.

By the time fire and police personnel arrived ,the structure had already collapsed on itself due to extensive fire damage. The State Fire Marshal's Office responded to the scene to assist investigators from the Frazee, Detroit Lakes and Wolf Lake fire departments and the Becker County Sheriff's Office.

While going through the rubble a body was discovered. Authorities are working to identify the victim and inform family before naming the person killed in the fire.

Chief Deputy Richard said in a press release that the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.