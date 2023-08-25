Body of Minnesota hiker found in Wyoming mountain range

PINEDALE, Wyo. — The body of a missing Minnesota hiker was found Thursday morning after he was reported missing while on a solo trip into a Wyoming mountain range.
According to the Sublette County Sheriff's Office, 64-year-old John Diepholz was found unresponsive near an unknown lake above Spider Lake in the Wind River Range. Officials believe he died from a fall.
Diepholz was visiting Wyoming for a solo hike in the Wind River Range. His 11-day trip was scheduled to begin Aug. 5, but when he never returned or attempted to reach out to any family members, search efforts began.
"Tip Top Search and Rescue, and the Sublette County Sheriff's Office would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the family of John for their loss," the sheriff's office posted on social media. "It was not the outcome any of us wanted, but we can at least bring some closure to all involved."
