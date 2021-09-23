Bomb threat closes Osakis Public Schools

In a video, Superintendent Randy Bergquist confirmed all K-12 students had been evacuated and school is closed for the day.

OSAKIS, Minn. — All K-12 students were evacuated from Osakis Public Schools Thursday morning after a bomb threat was reported to the district.

In a video message to families posted just after 8:30 a.m., Superintendent Randy Bergquist said the district received an email that there was a bomb inside Osakis Public School.

Bergquist said Osakis Police, Douglas County police and the local fire department responded to look through the school for suspicious items.

In an update posted at 9:35 a.m. parents were asked to pick up their children for the day. K-6 students were sent to the Osakis Community Center while 7-12 grade students waited to be picked up at the Osakis Lutheran Church.

"If you're not able to pick up your child, we are asking our bus drivers to be readily available to drop your child off at home," Bergquist said in a second video. "We will not leave your child alone, the younger children especially."

Law enforcement has checked all lockers, but the district was waiting for bomb detection dogs from Minneapolis or Brainerd to assist with clearing the school.