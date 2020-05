Robert DesJarlait , the son of the artist who created the Land O' Lakes logo, says Native American maiden was never a stereotype.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Minnesota based Land O’ Lakes is changing the logo on some of its packaging.

For nearly 100 years it has been that of a Native American woman.

That has become an issue for some, and for some it has not.

But for the son of the Native man who re-designed that logo in 1954, this change comes with some interesting reaction.

Robert DesJarlait wrote about those in an editorial for the Washington Post last week.