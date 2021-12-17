Nationwide blood shortage worst in a decade; Red Cross, others put out desperate call for blood

According to the Red Cross, some blood centers have less than a one-day supply of blood.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Right now, we are seeing the worst blood shortage in over a decade.

Earlier this week, the Red Cross, America’s Blood Centers and the Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies released a joint statement regarding the severity of the shortage.

The statement says some blood centers have less than a one-day supply of blood.

“If the nation’s blood supply does not stabilize soon, lifesaving blood may not be available for some patients when it is needed,” the statement says.

Sue Thesenga is the regional communications manager for the Red Cross in Minnesota and the Dakotas. She says the situation is even more dire because we’re just now heading into the slowest time of the year for blood donations.

"This time of year, we do see a decline in donations,” Thesenga said.

"Holiday gatherings, school being out, severe winter weather, cold and flu season; all of those impact donor turnout at blood drives."

The Red Cross was already low going into winter, with fewer donors showing up for blood drives. And now, severe weather like the tornadoes down south are making things even worse.

"In those affected areas blood drives have been canceled because the buildings they were going to be held in don't exist anymore, or the donors who had signed up for them can't get there,” Thesenga said.

That’s why the Red Cross is getting the word out to Minnesota residents that people need to step up and donate.

On Friday afternoon, the Red Cross held a donation drive at the Double Tree Hotel in St. Paul. There were 91 available openings to donate and Thesenga says all of them were filled.

“It’s great to see,” Thesenga says.

But 91 donations is just a drop in the bucket.

According to the Red Cross, nearly 45,000 units of blood are used every day in the United States, which adds up to more than 16 million units of blood a year.

"What people don't understand is the need is constant. We can't manufacture blood products, it has to come from generous blood donors,” Thesenga said.

The Red Cross is asking people to rethink the way they give back this time of year. Besides the other things you're already doing, consider donating blood and giving the gift of life this holiday season.

"I think people are looking for ways to give back with meaning. They're looking for ways to give that perfect gift,” Thesenga said.

“So, if you're eligible to donate, it's a great way to give back and do something meaningful."

Donating is now easier than ever. You can go onto the Red Cross website, or use their app.

You just type in your zip code and it will show you all of blood drives going on in your area.

