Salons outline plan to safely reopen amid COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS — Pampering at salons and spas will now require new preparation.

Once Minnesota salons, barbershops and spas are allowed to reopen, customers will have a new experience.

Melissa Taylor owns the Beauty Lounge in Minneapolis. Taylor and her team have already started planning for the future. Magazines will no longer be a luxury for customers to view. And customers will also notice a reduced capacity inside the salon.

"We are staggering stylists' schedules so we don't have everybody working at the same time. We will stagger clients between shampoo bowls. We will make sure we are wearing protective gear and our clients are wearing protective gear," Taylor said. "A mask is just not enough. I'll wear a face shield."

Governor Tim Walz extended the Stay at Home order until May 18.

Monday, some retailers could reopen for curbside pick-up and delivery, including retail portions of salons and barbershops.

But when they reopen fully, the days might be shorter.

"With the protective gear on people are not only hot but it is harder to breathe. So they get really tired. You can't really work 8 to 10 hours you might need to cut your day down to 4-6 hours just to make sure your body can handle it," Taylor said, adding stylists work with a lot of heat.

She is not alone. Other salon owners have already come up with a plan to show the governor they can re-open safely when permitted. Brad Schlaeger owns Women’s Spa Salon and Men’s Spa Salon in Minneapolis and Accolades Salon Spa in St. Paul. Schlaeger said he has installed plexiglass barriers at service stations and will implement new sanitization guidelines to help reduce the spread of the virus once his three salons reopen.

"Cosmetologists, estheticians, nail technicians and massage therapists spend a significant amount of time learning about health and safety measures each time they renew their licenses, so it makes sense for our industry to be in the vanguard of establishing best practices in the wake of the coronavirus,” Brad Schlaeger said in a news release.

Their customers will also be asked to wait outside, rather than in a waiting room, until they are called into the salon for service.

On social media, BangBang, Evolution Experience and other salons sent messages to their clients saying in part - let us contact you.

Taylor knows and understands her clients want to look and feel good when on Zoom meetings. Clients can purchase a style at home bundle from their website. The two styling products include a complimentary 30-minute virtual styling session.