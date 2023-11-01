Violence Free Minnesota tracks second 'intimate partner homicide' of year

If you or someone you know needs help escaping domestic abuse, call the Minnesota Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Violence Free Minnesota is the only known entity tracking the number of "intimate partner homicides" statewide each year and communications program manager Joe Shannon says the organization is already remembering the first two victims of 2023.

"We call it our We Remember campaign and we try and bring awareness to these homicides when they happen," said Shannon.

Sunday night outside the Amazon warehouse in Lakeville, police say 32-year-old Donte McCray shot and killed Kyla O'Neal. The 31-year-old woman was pregnant with their baby, according to the criminal complaint. The baby was delivered by C-section and is in critical condition.

"I believe I read they're set to decide on Friday if they will pull the child off life support and if that is the case we will recognize that child as the third confirmed victim of the year," Shannon said.

The other victim was 22-year-old Logan Barham, who was stabbed and killed in his St. Louis Park apartment Tuesday last week. His wife, Alexis Poole, 23, is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. A memorial gathering was held Wednesday in Shakopee.

"That's something that a lot of advocates and organizations are trying to shed a light on, that men can be victims," Shannon said.

Every October, Violence Free Minnesota releases an annual report showing how many intimate partner homicides occurred statewide during the previous year. Shannon says there were at least 26 victims in 2021. He says there were at least 23 victims in 2022 and more are expected to be tallied. The numbers will be updated when the report is released this October.

"A lot of people just see the headlines and these people are more than just their deaths," Shannon said. "The report is more detailed and more of how we can prevent this in the future."

In Barham's case, there were warning signs.

"The police had been called, I believe in 2020," Shannon said. "[Poole] had been threatening herself and others with a knife."

Shannon says, if you or someone you know needs help, call the Minnesota Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111 or text 612-399-9995. Services and programs are also listed by county on Violence Free Minnesota's website.

"Contacting a domestic violence program in your area is key," Shannon said. "Advocates are the experts and they know how to safety plan and they do it every single day."

Violence Free Minnesota will host an "Intimate Partner Homicide Memorial" for the 2022 victims at the state capitol at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The public is asked not to attend but rather to watch the live steam on Violence Free Minnesota's Facebook page.

